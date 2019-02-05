Marcus Davenport has surgery, says he played through injury

Getty Images

We knew that Saints rookie pass rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a toe injury during the season, but we didn’t know the extent of it.

Davenport posted a picture on Twitter today of himself in a hospital bed, apparently having just had surgery, with his right foot heavily bandaged.

“Most people don’t know but I had been dealing with what was considered a season ending injury,” Davenport wrote. “Lucky I was able to play through the pain and although not a 100% I finish the season. I promise to come back better. Thank you to all that supported.”

The reason most people didn’t know is that the Saints didn’t list Davenport on their injury report: Davenport missed Weeks 9-11 and then returned in Week 12. After Week 13, he was off the injury report and wasn’t listed for Weeks 14-17 or in the postseason. If the injury was serious enough that it could have been season-ending, left Davenport at less than 100 percent, and required surgery once the season ended, it’s unclear why the Saints left that injury off their injury report for the last six games Davenport played.