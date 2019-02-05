NFL needs to officially let unofficial coaching hires become official

If the Bengals and Dolphins followed the NFL’s rules regarding the hiring of head coaches, they most likely wouldn’t have hired head coaches on Monday. Because they wouldn’t have had time to negotiate contracts and finalize arrangements.

“No contract shall be executed, and no agreement to execute a contract . . . shall be permitted until after the conclusion of the employer club’s playing season,” the league’s anti-tampering policy states. This means that there can be no offer nor acceptance of terms before an assistant coach’s season has ended. Which means that, for guys like Zac Taylor and Brian Flores, a whole lot of things would have had to happen after Sunday night to put the wheels in motion for what happened Monday.

The reality is that teams routinely ignore the rules, winking and nodding and otherwise doing a deal without officially doing a deal, allowing for the coach or the team (in theory or, as happened a year ago, in practice) to pull the plug before pen is put to paper.

The NFL decided not to change the rule in the aftermath of last year’s Josh McDaniels debacle. The fact that two more teams wandered to the wrong side of it this year make an official change to the rule even more necessary.

There’s no good reason to keep the current procedure in place, if teams aren’t going to follow it — and if the league isn’t going to do anything about it.

  1. I love this idea. Let’s get rid of all rules that are ignored by many or most people. Adios, speed limits!

  4. Sooo, what are you aiming at Mr. Florio? Is your angle really that the rule should be abolished or is the angle of your dangle that the Dolphins and Bengals should be penalized for breaking the rules? He asked in a tongue in cheek tone.

  5. Allowing coaches still involved with the playoffs to sign with other teams creates a conflict of interest that will make any bad decision into something that will require intense scrutiny to see if there is willful wrongdoing. A better idea would be to completely freeze the hiring of any coaches between the end of the regular season and the end of the Super Bowl. That way, all teams are on an equal playing field for hiring not only their head coaches, but their supporting staff as well. It also gives assistant coaches still involved in the playoffs a chance to become head coaches. Right now, many of them are passed over because teams don’t want to end up missing out on the best coordinators and position coaches. Otherwise, they have to have a wink-and-a-handshake deal in place that could blow up spectacularly if the coach backs out of the deal, like McDaniels did to the Colts after they went ahead and hired all the assistant coaches he wanted.

