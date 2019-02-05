Patriots sign eight, including QB Danny Etling

Getty Images

The Patriots are on to 2019. And they’re taking most of their practice squad with them.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots signed eight members of their practice squad to future contracts for the coming year, including quarterback Danny Etling.

Etling, their seventh-round pick from LSU, spent the entire season on the practice squad. The Patriots have backup quarterback Brian Hoyer under contract through 2019, and some guy named Tom Brady who they seem to want to keep around.

The Patriots also brought back the following seven players: Offensive lineman Cole Croston, defensive lineman Trent Harris, defensive lineman Frank Herron, defensive back A.J. Howard, linebacker Calvin Munson, wide receiver Damoun Patterson, and offensive lineman Dan Skipper.