Report: Bengals to add James Casey as tight ends coach, Ben Martin as assistant OL coach

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to make a couple more additions to Zac Taylor’s coaching staff.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Bengals are hiring James Casey as tight ends coach and Ben Martin as assistant offensive line coach.

Casey has spent the last three years coaching at the University of Houston after finishing a seven-year career in the NFL. Casey played in 95 games for the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, recording 72 catches for 842 yards and six touchdowns. He spent one year as an offensive assistant at Houston before taking over as tight ends coach at the school.

Taylor and Martin spent time together on the coaching staff of the Miami Dolphins under Joe Philbin. Taylor was the quarterbacks coach on staff while Martin spent two years as an offensive assistant. He then spent two seasons at Division III Union College (N.Y.) before coaching offensive line at Division II Bryant College (R.I) last year. Martin had taken a job at Brown University before getting the chance to reunite with Taylor in Cincinnati.