Report: Eagles inform Nick Foles they will exercise his 2019 option

Posted by Charean Williams on February 5, 2019, 7:37 PM EST
Getty Images

Word came last week that the Eagles plan to exercise the $20 million option for next season on Nick Foles‘ contract. The Eagles now have taken a further step and informed Foles of just that, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

Foles can buy out that option by paying the team $2 million, which appears likely since he can make more money either on the free agent market or on the franchise tag. The Eagles are expected to use the franchise tag on Foles if he buys out his option.

By franchising Foles, the Eagles could trade him as long as he signs the tag.

This story line already has become one of the most watched of the offseason, with several teams interested in Foles.

13 responses to "Report: Eagles inform Nick Foles they will exercise his 2019 option

  2. That’s cold. I understand the business aspect, but look at what Foles has done for the Eagles organization. I think he’s earned the right to maximize his pay and choose his next destination.

  5. Of course. Wentz is a wild card. When your “franchise” quarterback can’t make it through the season, you might as well keep the guy that got you the only Super Bowl win in franchise history.

  9. akaodoyle says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:52 pm
    That is how you repay the only Super Bowl MVP in franchise history. Make him pay $2M to buy his freedom.

    hahaaints says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:56 pm
    Crap move by the Eagles. But he won’t miss any meals @ $20M.
    —————-
    How is guaranteeing Foles 20+million with the franchise tag a crap move? If Foles pays back the 2 million the Eagles will franchise him. Did either of you even read the article?

  11. You can bet there is a side deal(s) on the down low between the Eagles + Foles + other NFL team (Jags or Bengals). If not Howie is way too smart to get caught with a $25 million dollar backup. Foles and Eagles front office have great respect for eachother and the Eagles would never send Foles to a team that he didn’t want to go to. Jags for Fournette is the rumor, but the Bengals and Denver could be in play. Plus, Mike Mayock knows Foles well and has covered the Eagles since Foles was drafted….My guess is Foles and #4 to Jags for Fournette and a #3.

  12. I understand it’s the front office’s responsibility to maximize their assets for the good of the team, but it’s just not a good look repaying a guy who’s done so much for you that way.

    That said, letting him go in the first place is a mistake. Why get rid of a young Brady (low talent, but great leader and insane clutch) for a young Rodgers (big arm, athletic, difficult personality, and injury prone)?

  13. I’m a huge fan of Wentz, but I keep getting the feeling that we should trade him and keep Foles…maybe I’m wrong-probably am…tough decision, curious to see how this plays out. Eagles are pretty adamant about Wentz being the guy. Wentz may be better than foles on 31 teams in the league, but I think that one where he is not is philly :/

