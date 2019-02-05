Report: Jack Del Rio, Bengals decide they aren’t a “perfect fit”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2019, 10:37 AM EST
Getty Images

Over a week before the Bengals officially announced that they hired Zac Taylor as their new head coach, there was word that former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was in the running to be their defensive coordinator.

The official announcement of Taylor’s hiring came on Monday and it was followed by a report that Del Rio was set to formally interview for the job this week, but it appears that won’t be happening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals and Del Rio have decided that a working relationship between them is not a “perfect fit.” Per the report, Del Rio and Taylor spoke to one another before reaching this conclusion. Del Rio is still being paid by the Raiders after being fired with three years left on his contract, which makes it easier to wait for a perfect fit to come along.

Taylor will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and could provide some idea of where a defensive coordinator search might go without Del Rio in the mix.

9 responses to “Report: Jack Del Rio, Bengals decide they aren’t a “perfect fit”

  2. There’s no connection and really can’t see Del Rio,a former head coach working for a younger first time head coach.

  7. Florio – put on shirts for TV that don’t have a pattern. I’m watching you in the lower right corner, and my eyes are about to burst. You’re strobing. C’mon.

    That being said, Zac better quickly figure out what he wants. He needs some experience at coaching level. Trying to coach Cincinnati without it could be a problem.

  8. Del Rio is well known to not want to put in the hours to be a successful NFL coach. He lacks the “first one in, last one out” mentality of guys like Belichick and Coughlin.

    Nothing wrong with preferring a 9-5 type schedule. Maybe he should go work at a credit union or something.

  9. I think for some Bengals fans, Del Rio offered a familiar NFL name that Zac Taylor lacked. Would Del Rio have been a good coordinator in Cincy? Maybe. It’s hard to be much worse than Austin or Guenther. But there are good defensive coaches available.

    Bengals fans were happy when Austin was brought in, but he took Guenther’s attitude of giving up yards but not points and expanded it to giving up more yards and more points. Del Rio wasn’t an overwhelming prospect, so I can live with the decision to look somewhere else. It doesn’t matter if it’s Wade Phillips, Phil Phillips, or Phil Collins. Can you get to Big Ben? Can you stop the run in Baltimore? Can you shut Baker up? That’s who I want – and we won’t know if the next guy is the guy until he’s the guy.

