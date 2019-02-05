Report: Jack Del Rio, Bengals decide they aren’t a “perfect fit”

Getty Images

Over a week before the Bengals officially announced that they hired Zac Taylor as their new head coach, there was word that former Jaguars and Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was in the running to be their defensive coordinator.

The official announcement of Taylor’s hiring came on Monday and it was followed by a report that Del Rio was set to formally interview for the job this week, but it appears that won’t be happening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals and Del Rio have decided that a working relationship between them is not a “perfect fit.” Per the report, Del Rio and Taylor spoke to one another before reaching this conclusion. Del Rio is still being paid by the Raiders after being fired with three years left on his contract, which makes it easier to wait for a perfect fit to come along.

Taylor will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and could provide some idea of where a defensive coordinator search might go without Del Rio in the mix.