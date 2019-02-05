Report: Jets have “no plans” to trade Leonard Williams

Getty Images

During the regular season, Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams said he wasn’t worried about contract matters with the Jets as he played out his fourth year with the team.

The Jets exercised their fifth-year option on Williams’ contract before the 2018 season and the team has ample cap space to pay Williams while addressing other needs, so there wasn’t much reason to be thinking about his deal at that point in the calendar. There have been some suggestions that the Jets could trade Williams this offseason, although Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports there are “no plans” for that at the moment.

Mehta adds that the team is open to a contract extension, although there have not been any talks on that front to this point.

Williams’ role should change with Gregg Williams taking over the defense under new head coach Adam Gase. Both sides may feel it is prudent to see how that works out before any serious discussions about a new deal take place.