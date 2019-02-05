Jets release Spencer Long

Getty Images

The Jets are not picking up Spencer Long‘s roster bonus, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. The team, though, still hopes to bring back the interior offensive lineman at a reduced rate.

Long signed a four-year, $27.5 million contract with the Jets last March. He had $3 million roster bonus that would have become guaranteed if Long was on the roster on the third day after the Super Bowl.

Long’s 2019 cap number was $6.5 million.

Long, a third-round pick of Washington in 2014, started 13 games for the Jets last season at center and left guard.

He appeared in 40 games with 31 starts during his four seasons in Washington.

UPDATE 4:11 P.M. ET: The Jets announced they have released Long.