Report: Nick Foles informing Eagles he is voiding option

Posted by Charean Williams on February 5, 2019, 8:53 PM EST
Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long.

Not long after a report came out that the Eagles have informed Nick Foles they are exercising the $20 million option on his contract comes word that the quarterback is informing the Eagles he is voiding the option, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both moves were expected, with Foles paying the team $2 million to buy back his freedom.

The Eagles now can place the franchise tag on the backup quarterback in hopes of trading him. The franchise tag for quarterbacks is expected to be around $25 million for next season, with the window for use of the tag opening Feb. 19.

Foles must sign the tag for the Eagles to trade him.

The price for Foles is expected to be around the third round, Schefter reports.

By placing the franchise tag on Foles and seeking a trade, the Eagles control where Foles ends up. The Giants and Washington both likely enter the offseason in the market for a quarterback. So Philadelphia can keep Foles from ending up with an NFC East rival.

55 responses to “Report: Nick Foles informing Eagles he is voiding option

  5. Franchise tag? For a backup? Bu definition the backup can not be your FRANCHISE…..that’s the rule that needs to change.

  10. Nick Foles get his money but if you know anything about the man that is not his number one motivation. God first! I expect The Eagles to franchise him but where I differ with Schefter is the compensation. I believe it will be a high 2nd and a serviceable player.

  12. The second coming of Cousins. Foles may have won a Super Bowl, but he is a middle of the pack NFL quarterback, as his record shows. Not that that would prevent some team from grossly overpaying for him.

  15. So instead of getting the 20 mil, he buys his freedom for 2 mil gets franchised and they have to pay him 25 million? That’s better than flipping houses.

  16. Wentz should go and Foles stay. OR He could come to Minnesota and them shop mr Happy feet Cousins! What a screw-up by Spielman.

  17. Nick Foles’ agent should inform the Eagles and the public that if the Eagles attempt to franchise tag Foles that a grievance will be filed via the NFLPA. The franchise tag is by CBA agreement a procedure that allows a team more time to sign the player to a long term contract. The Eagles have NO intention of signing Nick to a long term deal. They have publicly stated that Wentz is the starter and at least thru 3rd parties have indicated they want to get a 3rd round pick for Nick. They have undermined their own position. This will be an easy decision for an arbiter.

    He has earned the right to be free of the Eagles. His contract had a 2nd year team option which they used. He has the right of a buyout which he will activate. They shouldn’t be allowed to then franchise tag him given that alone.

    Why would any team give up a pick knowing he could be had without giving up a valuable draft pick? Hope he wins this business game!

  18. Only an extra $3M to use the tag (assuming there are no better candidates) but $25M is a lot for a QB who looked decent then looked pretty bad before finally excelling in a TEMPORARY role. A trade may not be there and if a team thinks he MIGHT be helpful they just need to wait a year and force the Eagles to either pay their backup $25M or trade their young franchise QB. IMHO tagging Foles without a prior agreement on a trade by a team they want would be unwise.

  19. You can’t keep both, Id trade wentz. He can’t seem to stay on the field, injury prone and unproven?

  25. Are teams going to trade a 3rd for Foles, who will start his contract negotiations at the franchise tag price(25+M). Also, the average cap hit of the top 5 QBs in 2018 was 27.4M thanks to Jimmy G. Does that mean the 2019 Franchise tag is 27.4M?

    Seems like a pretty big gamble to Franchise Nick Foles, when the eagles already have 2019 cap problems.

  27. I would be pissed if my team got rid of a SB MVP QB who also played pretty well this season into the playoffs. And they’re keeping a guy who was injured for all of their most important game in the last two years?

    Philly?

    Hello?

  30. Foles has been a tad too inconsistent over his career to be a sure franchiser (hence several trades/cuts) and is now 30, but until Wentz can demonstrate a 16 game season, its not wise to trade Foles unless you’ve a draftee you love.

  32. Well that escalated quickly. Love Nick Foles but comon man, the Eagles have done right by you every step of the way the last two years. Guess the hope that he would work with the Eagles to trade him to a team of his choice is out the door. In the end Money means more than relationships. Good Luck Nick

  33. “The price for Foles is expected to be around the third round, Schefter reports.”
    ______________

    I would’ve thought they’d ask for no lower than a 2nd round pick for him. Unless of course the 3rd round price is to attract more potential suitors thereby creating more competition for his services. That would certainly give Philly more leverage at the bargaining table to squeeze a 1st rounder out of somebody

  35. What if he signs the franchise tag and nobody trades for him? The rest of the league could put Philly in salary cap hell for the season and eliminate them from contention before the season starts.

  36. Teams sometimes have to make tough personnel decisions. Obviously the Eagles cannot possibly keep 2 quarterbacks who will both make over $20 million per year.

  39. I would suggest any team considering trading for Nick Foles watch the first two games of the 2018 regular season and not just the games at the end of the season. Or, for that matter, any game in the 2014 or 2015 seasons.

  41. This is all a joke. Nick Foles is a system QB. He was selling cars when he got a call. Wherever he goes he will not bring the same result. Let him go. Get what you can Philly. Once he leaves he will be Blake Bortles Jr.

  43. Keep Foles. The best QB from the 2016 Draft was Dak anyways. Then Goff then maybe you can argue Wentz. Forget those picks you traded. You got a superbowl out of it. That should hold ya up for another 60 years till your next one.

  45. Well that didn’t take long…the Iggles are regressing back to the 50+ year Championship drought form they were accustomed to…

    First bench, then get rid of their one and only Superbowl MVP QB…Brilliant…

  46. So for the Eagles to make it work, they have to tag Foles and trade a $25m 1 year contract? Will teams really go for that? Obviously, when you trade for a tagged player, you are presuming you can get a long term deal done. Foles will want $25m for year one plus what 10, 15, 20m for year 2? Think other teams will shell out $35-45 million for Foles over 2 years?

    I suppose it is a quarterback-driven league. What do you guys think?

  47. If I am Foles I an not going to do anything that would cause the team that I am going to trade for me thus making my new team weaker. I would force the Eagles to let me go freely by making them carry the high cap number allocated by the franchise tag. The Eagles would be $18 million over the cap if Foles is franchised and not able to sign anyone. If I am Foles, I want to be able to pick where I am going, how much I sign for, and not weaken my new team by having them trade for me. He is 30 years old right now and this might be his last opportunity to sign a big contract with a huge signing bonus.

  53. Sign tag… inform the media that he will not sign a long term deal with any team that trades for him. Sit out all preseason and pay the fines and report before the first game of the season.. and make sure the Eagles understand the plan before they place the franchise tag

  54. Sooooo what happens if Foles doesnt sign the franchise tag…. rides it out till almost beginning of training camp… does philly rescind the tag offer and let him walk? Is there still a trade market for him that late in offseasons? I could be wrong but it seems like Foles has alot of leverage 🤔

