Report: Vince Young arrested for DWI

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested for DWI in Texas early Monday morning, TMZ Sports reports.

Police pulled over Young around 4 a.m. He was booked into Fort Bend County Jail before posting bail and being released. Fort Bend County is a suburb of Houston, Young’s hometown.

Young, 35 pleaded no contest to drunk driving in 2016 and was sentenced to 18 months probation. He later apologized and said he “understood the seriousness of the situation,” according to TMZ.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was the third overall choice of the Titans in 2006. He last played in the NFL in 2011, finishing his NFL career with a 31-19 record, 8,964 yards, 46 touchdowns and 51 interceptions.