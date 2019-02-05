San Francisco mayor says Raiders should play in Oakland

Getty Images

A report over the weekend indicated that the Raiders would like to play their home games at Oracle Park in San Francisco during the 2019 season, but the mayor of San Francisco would prefer the team stays on the other side of the Bay Bridge.

Mayor London Breed cited baseball games that the Giants are scheduled to play at Oracle Park in September and the opening of the Warriors’ new arena in the nearby area as reasons why she feels that the city would be too congested if Raiders games were added to the mix.

“As far as I’m concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland … We don’t need another layer to add to what we already have — and that’s an area that’s really congested filled with construction and will host a number of basketball and baseball games over the coming months,” Breed said, via KTVU.

Breed said she let the Giants know about her objection. The NFL and the 49ers, who have territorial rights to San Francisco, would need to approve the move and there’s been no comment from either entity about the Oracle Park report.