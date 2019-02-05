Sean McVay: No knee procedures are planned for Todd Gurley

AP

Rams running back Todd Gurley had nothing to say on the way out the door for the start of the offseason. Rams coach Sean McVay did, regarding Gurley.

McVay said that no knee procedures are planned for Gurley in the offseason.

“We haven’t talked about any of those things right now,” McVay told reporters. “I’ll get a chance to sit down with [senior director of sports medicine and performance] Reggie [Scott] and we’ll discuss that. But as far as I’m concerned and as far as I know, that isn’t the case where we’re planning to do anything like that.”

McVay acknowledged that Gurley had an exit physical as part of the standard end-of-season checklist.

“[A]bsolutely everybody goes through that,” McVay said. “I haven’t had a chance to meet with Reggie yet, in terms of kind of following up with how all those things went. But that’s the standard operating procedure and Todd took part in that.”

Todd also took part in the Super Bowl, but not to the extent McVay suggested Gurley would before the game. Two days later, McVay says that he planned to split carries between Gurley and C.J. Anderson.

“[W]e had gone in knowing that we wanted to be able to have kind of a shared load between he and C.J.,” McVay said. “The amount of attempts that we had just rushing the ball in the last couple of games was a little bit different. Specific to the game the other night, Todd gets into a little bit of a rhythm or it seems like when we’d have a good positive run then something would inevitably occur to set us back. And then when you’re not efficient on third downs, we just didn’t get a lot of attempts off.”

Gurley missed multiple games at the end of the regular season, due to a knee that swelled without any specific injury to it. That happened at least twice last season to Gurley’s left knee, which had ACL repair in 2014. And that’s not a good sign for the future when it comes to Gurley’s ability to perform at the level reflecting the contract he received in the offseason.