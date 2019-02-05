Steelers hire Adrian Klemm as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Steelers lost offensive line coach Mike Munchak to the Broncos and promoted his assistant Shaun Sarrett to take his place, which left them in need of a new assistant offensive line coach for the 2019 season.

They filled that hole on Tuesday. The team announced that Adrian Klemm has joined the staff as Sarrett’s assistant.

Klemm was the associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach at UCLA from 2012-2016 and was the offensive line coach at SMU for three years before making the move to the Bruins. He has not coached in the NFL.

He has played in the NFL, however. Klemm was a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2000 and won three Super Bowl rings during five years in New England. He finished his playing career by spending one season with the Packers.

The Steelers have also added running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin to the staff this offseason.