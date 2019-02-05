Texans announce full 2019 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Texans confirmed that Tim Kelly will be their new offensive coordinator on Monday in a release announcing their full coaching staff.

Word came over Super Bowl weekend that Kelly was going to be promoted from tight ends coach with Will Lawing taking his place as a position coach in Houston. The release also reveals that former Seahawks assistant Carl Smith will be the team’s quarterbacks coach and that former quarterback T.J. Yates has joined Bill O’Brien’s staff as an offensive assistant.

Akeem Dent is another former Texans player who has joined the staff as a defensive assistant. Interestingly, the Texans once traded Yates to the Falcons in order to acquire Dent.

Danny Barrett (running backs), Mike Devlin (offensive line), John Perry (wide receivers) and John Aylward (offensive assistant) round out the offensive staff. Romeo Crennel returns as defensive coordinator along with all of the team’s position coaches on the defensive side of the ball.

Special teams coordinator Brad Seely and assistant special teams coordinator Tracy Smith both return to the team as well. Brian Cushing and Joe Distor have joined the strength and conditioning staff under Mike Eubanks. Clay Hampton will be the director of football operations and Doug West will serve as O’Brien’s assistant.