Titans offensive coordinator on billionaire dad: “I’ve been lucky”

Getty Images

Teams often hire young assistant coaches because they’re cheap, knowing they’ll work their butts off to try to earn more and hang onto their job security.

The Titans new play-caller should be OK either way.

Via Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, new Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was asked about his father, billionaire FedEx founder Fred Smith.

“Obviously, I’m very proud — I’ve been lucky,” Smith said. “My dad has had a positive influence, but I’ve never mistaken his success as my success. He’s always told us, ‘Go earn your own success.’ Again, it’s the attitude. He’s the most humble man I’ve ever met, and that’s had an impact on me.

“He’s never been impressed with himself, I’m certainly not impressed with myself, or think I’ve arrived just because I’ve been given a chance to be a coordinator. I’ve got a lot of work to do and improve myself, and I don’t ever stop as long as I’m coaching.”

The younger Smith’s background hasn’t gotten wide attention, largely because he’s been a quality control coach and a tight ends coach, who was promoted when the Packers poached Matt LaFleur and the Titans were hoping for some continuity.

The 36-year-old Arthur Smith has a chance to make a name for himself now, now that he’s worked his way up from the lowest levels of the coaching profession — at least as long as he delivers.