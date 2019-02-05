Todd Gurley opts not to talk to media as Rams clear out lockers

Getty Images

Among the many questions the Rams faced after losing Super Bowl LIII were ones about running back Todd Gurley‘s small role in the offense relative to the one he played for much of the regular season.

It was the second straight game that Gurley and the Rams faced those questions and, as he did after the NFC title game, Gurley said the condition of his knee was not the reason why he saw limited action. Gurley, who missed the final two games of the regular season, added that he did not expect to have surgery after the season.

Head coach Sean McVay said in the days leading up to the Super Bowl that McVay would have a big role and criticized himself for not getting Gurley “in a flow” during the loss to the Patriots.

Gurley spoke before McVay on Sunday night, but, per multiple reporters, opted not to share any further thoughts about his role in the final game of the season as the team cleaned out lockers in California on Tuesday.

That will put pin in questions about Gurley’s usage for the moment, but it’s likely to remain a point of curiosity as the offseason unfolds. Gurley signed a four-year extension with the team last July that keeps him under contract through 2023, so there will be a chance to revisit the topic in the future.