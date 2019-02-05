Todd Gurley opts not to talk to media as Rams clear out lockers

February 5, 2019
Among the many questions the Rams faced after losing Super Bowl LIII were ones about running back Todd Gurley‘s small role in the offense relative to the one he played for much of the regular season.

It was the second straight game that Gurley and the Rams faced those questions and, as he did after the NFC title game, Gurley said the condition of his knee was not the reason why he saw limited action. Gurley, who missed the final two games of the regular season, added that he did not expect to have surgery after the season.

Head coach Sean McVay said in the days leading up to the Super Bowl that McVay would have a big role and criticized himself for not getting Gurley “in a flow” during the loss to the Patriots.

Gurley spoke before McVay on Sunday night, but, per multiple reporters, opted not to share any further thoughts about his role in the final game of the season as the team cleaned out lockers in California on Tuesday.

That will put pin in questions about Gurley’s usage for the moment, but it’s likely to remain a point of curiosity as the offseason unfolds. Gurley signed a four-year extension with the team last July that keeps him under contract through 2023, so there will be a chance to revisit the topic in the future.

  3. It seems to me that he’s got some mental issues he’s struggling with, perhaps he’s caught up in looking over his shoulder to be benched if he doesn’t break off big runs. CJ did steal his thunder in a big way. Maybe Gurley can’t handle someone threatening his spot on the totem pole and he get’s a football players version of the yips. His knee was just fine vs Dallas and I think it’s fine now….it seems there is a mental block or disinterest all of a sudden.

  4. Contrast that to the explosion you would have had if it were Antonio Brown in a similar situation. Surely Gurley was upset about his usage but after the Saints game he called his own play out. And after the S Bowl he just chose to say nothing. What a class guy.BTW NOT a Rams fan. Just a fan of class. It appears SO seldom now days.

  5. What’s there to talk about?

    The Rams were ‘Gifted’ a SB Pass from Goodell, but the Patriots threw milk in Goodells face by winning the AFCCG even though the Refs were allowing KC Secondary to mug the Pats WRs.

    Then the Patriots threw mud in Goodells face by winning the SB.

    What’s not to like?

  6. I get not wanting to make excuses, but Gurley was having a great year until he hurt his knee. If his knee isn’t bothering him then why didn’t McVay work him into the offense more?

    I’m sure his knee isn’t at 100% but they didn’t want the Pats to know that before the game, and now that they lost they don’t want it to sound like an excuse.

  7. It’s really surprising how boneheaded McVay’s scheme was. Okay don’t run Gurley if you don’t want to, but throw him some swings and screens to get him the ball out in space, and doing that would have helped get Goff settled down and into the game too. I was screaming at the TV.

  8. Total smoke screen he was hurt probley a mcl sprain they didn’t and still dont wanna say so plain and simple! he was a decoy that didn’t fool anyone.

  9. McVey needs to lean on Wade Phillips and see if any of his coaching friends with experience want to join the Rams offensive staff to help him grow. He is not going to learn anything from surrounding himself with young coaches that dont have a wealth of NFL experience…..

  11. Such a strange thing to see a team struggling to find any offense (who had it all year) and NOT giving the ball to their best offensive player. Even if he is banged up, could’ve used him as a decoy like the Broncos did with Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII. There has be something more to it. If not, kind of hard to call McVay a genius when you ignore something so simple as to hand off the ball or throw some passes to your superstar.

    It’s really surprising how boneheaded McVay’s scheme was. Okay don’t run Gurley if you don’t want to, but throw him some swings and screens to get him the ball out in space, and doing that would have helped get Goff settled down and into the game too. I was screaming at the TV.

    Wouldn’t have mattered. Pats had it all sniffed out and had McVay and Goff’s brains twisted into a pretzel. It’s what BB does to people.

