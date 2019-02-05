Tom Brady: I don’t count the Miami game, so we had one loss after the bye

Getty Images

The Patriots played much better football over the second half of the season than they did over the first, and Tom Brady would like to see his team get some credit for that.

In fact, Brady wants extra credit: Although the Patriots were 7-3 heading into their bye week and then went 4-2 after the bye and 3-0 in the postseason, Brady says he really views the Patriots as 8-1 after the bye, not 7-2.

“I don’t count the Miami game as a loss so we had one loss after the bye,” Brady told Sal Paolantonio on ESPN after the game.

The Miami Miracle saw the Dolphins score a touchdown on an incredible final play. Brady, as he celebrated a victory at Super Bowl LIII, didn’t want to think about what had to be the season’s most heartbreaking moment.