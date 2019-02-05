Tom Brady: I don’t count the Miami game, so we had one loss after the bye

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2019, 6:50 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots played much better football over the second half of the season than they did over the first, and Tom Brady would like to see his team get some credit for that.

In fact, Brady wants extra credit: Although the Patriots were 7-3 heading into their bye week and then went 4-2 after the bye and 3-0 in the postseason, Brady says he really views the Patriots as 8-1 after the bye, not 7-2.

“I don’t count the Miami game as a loss so we had one loss after the bye,” Brady told Sal Paolantonio on ESPN after the game.

The Miami Miracle saw the Dolphins score a touchdown on an incredible final play. Brady, as he celebrated a victory at Super Bowl LIII, didn’t want to think about what had to be the season’s most heartbreaking moment.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Tom Brady: I don’t count the Miami game, so we had one loss after the bye

  2. He’s right…just like we don’t count at least 2, mebbe 3 of the Patriots Superbowls…

  6. Goodell missed out on a Golden Opportunity to saved the NFL…..

    Monday afternoon after the SB Goodell should of held a Press Conference and declared the first ever – SuperBowl DOUBLE HEADER

    He could of invoked Rule 17 and claimed that the Saints were robbed and therefore since the Patriots defeated the Rams the NFL will now host SB LIIIz PATRIOTS vs SAINTS on February 17th

    The entire World would of gone bananas looking forward to this game and Ratings would go through the roof.

    Goodell would look like a true leader and hero and restore INTEGRITY to the NFL.

    Best of all – Tom Brady could do something no other Team/QB in NFL history has ever done – Win Two SB Lombardis in one Season……..

    Think about that………..

  7. Steelers 17-10. Since your not counting the Miami game, I’m sure most KC fans aren’t counting the afc championship as a loss after an the overturned interception could of sent them to the sb on a tedious call.

  11. Haters taking TB12 out of context. He’s not saying the Patriots won the game. He’s saying that they played well enough to win and lost on a fluke. It was in context to team’s performance after the bye. In truth, the Patriots were best off losing that game and having to go into Kansas City and winning on the road in the AFC CG. That game toughened the Patriots up. It was the best unfortunate play of the season.

  13. Without that loss, you never go into Arrowhead and do the impossible. You owe one of your greatest accomplishments to the Dolphins.

    Amendola, Bolden, Flores. The Dolphins are like our litte brothers now.

    I waa worried we’d struggle on offense in the postseason without Danny. Like Edelman, he was bank in the playoffs. He could have had another ring if he still prioritized winning.

  18. Oh well that’s nice, Tom. While you’re at it why not just make yourself 9-0 in Super Bowls and not count those 3 losses. I’m sure your fanboys will be thrilled with your selective memory.

  21. He’s right, that win sent Miami on an 0-3 run that spiralled them out of playoff contention, cost them their head coach and QB, and resulted in a Patriots ring. Sometimes it’s better to just lose since the football gods punish those who beat the Patriots. Bills fans know what I mean, ask them about 31-0 sometime.

  22. steelcurtainn says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Steelers 17-10. Since your not counting the Miami game, I’m sure most KC fans aren’t counting the afc championship as a loss after an the overturned interception could of sent them to the sb on a tedious call.
    —————————————————————————————–
    Congrats on that meaningless regular season win! Hey – why not hang a banner?

  25. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    February 5, 2019 at 6:54 pm
    He’s right…just like we don’t count at least 2, mebbe 3 of the Patriots Superbowls…
    ———————————————————–

    Must be rough in Loserville

  28. The other tylaws couldn’t be more wrong, as usual. EVERYONE will remember that play in Miami, and much to Brady’s disappointment, it will be replayed in highlights forever.

    In two years though, no one will remember which teams even played in this Super Bowl, let alone the outcome.

  30. tylawzpick6 says:
    February 5, 2019 at 7:54 pm
    The other tylaws couldn’t be more wrong, as usual. EVERYONE will remember that play in Miami, and much to Brady’s disappointment, it will be replayed in highlights forever.

    In two years though, no one will remember which teams even played in this Super Bowl, let alone the outcome
    ————————————————
    Congrats…. you win the funniest post on here…. so far that is!!

  32. mashoaf says:
    February 5, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    All that win got Miami was a worse draft spot
    —————————————————————————————
    It’s frickin’ hilarious. They celebrated that play like they had just won the SB, suddenly believed they were world beaters, stopped practicing, got destroyed in their last 3 games, fired their coach, cleaned house and began yet another rebuilding process.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!