Tom Brady says being called “the G.O.A.T.” makes him cringe

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2019, 10:07 AM EST
AP

It wasn’t hard to find people referring to Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time before Super Bowl LIII and becoming the first player to win a sixth Super Bowl isn’t likely to stop people from putting goat emojis next to his name on social media.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, host and one-time Brady Super Bowl antagonist Michael Strahan said that he is in the camp that sees Brady as the “G.O.A.T.,” but Brady said it’s not a moniker he’ll be embracing anytime soon.

“I don’t even like it. It makes me cringe,” Brady said. “I guess I take compliments worse than I … I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash, you’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more,'” And I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I’ll prove you wrong.'”

No one who heard Brady after the AFC Championship Game or at several other points leading up to the Super Bowl will be surprised to hear he embraces real, perceived or even manufactured criticism as a motivational tool. That will likely continue to be the case even as the number of people who think he’s the best to ever do his job continues to rise and it’s hard to argue with the approach given the results.

22 responses to "Tom Brady says being called "the G.O.A.T." makes him cringe

  1. Spoken like a player who is truly great, unlike LeBron James who self promotes himself as the GOAT even though he isn’t and never will be.

  2. It’s cringe worthy also because people use that GD word too much. For everybody. Young people and their underdeveloped brains calling Zion Williamson the goat on IG and he hasn’t even played an NBA game yet.

  5. Cant even see an argument for anyone but Brady at this point. Marino didnt have the postseason success. Montana was 4-0 in tjr SB but there was so many years he didnt make it that far. Losing in the SB is better than not making it. Brady has 6 titles anyways, 9 afccg wins to Montana’s 4 nfcccg games. Elway? No. Peyton or Favre? Uh no. Again.

  7. I am not a Pats fan, not even close. But it is a shame he cannot just play football, and enjoy the spoils when he wins. Being asked the same inane questions over and over and over has to be trying. He is one of the greatest, simply because he has played so long at such a high level and of course, the championships. He aint done yet, its a shame the media plays this silly game and the public eats it up with double spoons.

  10. This is the great irony of the haters and naysayers. They fuel Brady’s continued passion for destroying their teams’ hopes of winning and improving his weaknesses year after year. If they just admitted what they know to be true, he might finally say “I have accomplished all I wanted to accomplish and I have nothing left to prove.” Instead they keep calling him a system QB, saying he’s too old, he’s not a good athlete, he can’t throw the ball more than five yards, someone else could do just as well with Belichick etc. All they do is perpetuate their misery.

    Brady has the stats, the consistency, the longevity, the individual accolades and awards, and unparalleled team achievements. He is likely to be the first-team QB on the all-decade team for two straight decades. We will never see someone do what he has done again, and we might as well accept that.

  16. No one even visible in his rear view mirror. facts are stubborn things. won as many playoffs as montana and pedon COMBINED and win percentage pismires everyone. predecessors also were propped up by surrounding them with superior talent without free agency, brady has to get it done with a new cast of spare parts every year.

  17. I hope it never happens but the football fan in me would genuinely be curious to see how he does away from Bill. And how Bill would devise a plan to attack him.

    Hard to say what that would mean though – it probably would have meant more a decade ago.

  19. Well he obviously doesn’t listen to PAT FAN. Some of these pathetic dudes love him so much they want him to father their children.

  20. He is not the greatest. Anyone who has been caught cheating once, and plays for an organization that has been caught cheating 3 times will never be the greatest to me. Period.

  22. Not a pats fan, but you cannot possibly argue that Brady isn’t the best ever. The game is about winning championships, and he has more than anyone. Can’t stand when people claim Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. It makes no sense to me.

