Tom Brady says being called “the G.O.A.T.” makes him cringe

It wasn’t hard to find people referring to Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time before Super Bowl LIII and becoming the first player to win a sixth Super Bowl isn’t likely to stop people from putting goat emojis next to his name on social media.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, host and one-time Brady Super Bowl antagonist Michael Strahan said that he is in the camp that sees Brady as the “G.O.A.T.,” but Brady said it’s not a moniker he’ll be embracing anytime soon.

“I don’t even like it. It makes me cringe,” Brady said. “I guess I take compliments worse than I … I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash, you’re too old, you’re too slow, you can’t get it done no more,'” And I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I’ll prove you wrong.'”

No one who heard Brady after the AFC Championship Game or at several other points leading up to the Super Bowl will be surprised to hear he embraces real, perceived or even manufactured criticism as a motivational tool. That will likely continue to be the case even as the number of people who think he’s the best to ever do his job continues to rise and it’s hard to argue with the approach given the results.