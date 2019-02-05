Trevor Bates pleads not guilty to assault, resisting arrest charges

Getty Images

Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested in New York last week and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after an incident that saw him allegedly hit a police officer after being taken to a police station for failing to pay a taxi fare.

The Associated Press reports Bates was arraigned on charges related to that arrest via a video hookup from a psychiatric ward on Tuesday. Bates pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstruction of governmental administration.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. A judge set his bail at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Police said Bates was set to be freed with a desk appearance ticket when he objected to being fingerprinted and hit a sergeant in the face. He was taken to the hospital after police officers used a stun gun to calm the situation.

Bates’ lawyer said he and his client are looking forward to “resolving this manner in an expeditious and satisfactory fashion.”