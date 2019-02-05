Vikings could be moving Riley Reiff to guard

The Vikings have spent plenty of money trying to fix their offensive line issues.
They just may not have spent it well.
According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Vikings are considering moving left tackle Riley Reiff to guard.
The Vikings signed the former Lion to a five-year, $58.75 million contract in 2017, and he has struggled to live up to the expectations. He played through a foot injury last year which obviously didn’t help, but the 30-year-old struggled to protect their even-bigger investment at quarterback.
The 2017 tackle class as a whole wasn’t great, as the Panthers have some buyer’s remorse about former Viking Matt Kalil, whom Reiff was signed to replace.
The Vikings have a new offensive coordinator in Kevin Stefanski and an elder assistant head coach in Gary Kubiak (and possibly a new line coach/run game coordinator in Rick Dennison) so more changes could be coming.