Washington has had preliminary contract talks with Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson said earlier this week he was playing “next year for sure,” and the running back added he hoped to play for another “two or three more years.”

Washington is working to assure that he plays next season there.

The team has had “preliminary talks” with the running back about a return for 2019, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Peterson, who turns 34 in March, is scheduled to become a free agent next month. He didn’t sign his one-year deal for 2018 with Washington until Aug. 20, waiting until just before the season.

He ended up with his first 1,000-yard season since 2015 with 1,042 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Washington also will see the return of Derrius Guice from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.