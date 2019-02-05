Wes Welker apparently heading to 49ers

Getty Images

When the Texans announced their full coaching staff moments ago, one particular name was not on the list.

But Wes Welker apparently has a new home.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle noted the admission and said Welker will “do well with the 49ers.”

The former NFL wideout spent the last two years working in a de facto internship with the Texans.

They blocked him from interviewing with the Broncos last year, but this year he was under no such restrictions this offseason, and interviewed with San Francisco and the Green Bay.

Welker, who was Julian Edelman before Julian Edelman was cool, played 12 years in the NFL with the Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams.