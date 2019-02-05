Zac Taylor wants “outside-the-box thinkers” on Bengals’ staff

AP

New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is getting to work putting together his coaching staff, and he suggested at his introductory press conference today that his staff will be made up of coaches with an innovative approach to the game.

“What we’re looking for are great teachers, concise communicators, outside-the-box thinkers and people who are not afraid to deviate from the norm. We’re in the process of building a great coaching staff,” Taylor said.

Taylor is getting a late start on assembling his staff, but he didn’t sound concerned about that.

“There’s a lot of really good coaches out there. We’re going to find the right people, we’re urgent in assembling the right people, but we’re going to take our time and make sure everyone is a perfect fit,” he said.

The 35-year-old Taylor has six seasons of NFL coaching experience and has never been a coordinator. He was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach last year. As one of the least experienced head coaches, getting the right staff in order is a high priority.