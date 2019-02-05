Zac Taylor will call offensive plays for Bengals

AP

The Bengals hired Zac Taylor as their head coach because of his experience on the offensive side of the ball, but that experience has not featured a lot of time as a play caller at the NFL level.

Taylor spent a little over a month calling the plays for the Dolphins when they made him interim offensive coordinator after firing Bill Lazor in 2015 and he also served as the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati in 2016. He returned to the NFL with the Rams for the last two seasons as a position coach before landing the Bengals job.

Taylor said after his introductory press conference Tuesday, via Richard Skinner of WKRC, that he will be calling the plays for the Bengals in 2019. Limited experience or not, that makes sense given the rationale behind his hiring and expected offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is also inexperienced on that front.

There will be more to Taylor’s chances of success than the offensive play calling, but it’s going to be a big and heavily watched part of the puzzle in his first season in Cincinnati.