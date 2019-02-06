Aaron Donald sees motivation in Super Bowl loss

Getty Images

The difference between winning and losing the Super Bowl was on clear display Tuesday as the Patriots paraded through Boston and the Rams cleaned out their lockers in California.

For some Rams, thoughts were still on what went wrong in Atlanta on Sunday night, but others started the process of turning their attention to 2019. Running back C.J. Anderson may wind up elsewhere because of free agency, but said the Rams “have the talent and the expertise to get them over that hump” and defensive tackle Aaron Donald talked about the fuel that losing to the Patriots provides for that effort.

“You got a taste of it — it’s motivation, if anything it’s motivation knowing that you fell short,” Donald said, via the team’s website.

Head coach Sean McVay agreed that the “unfinished element” will help drive the team forward. He also said that the way the team responds to the loss will be very telling about their character.

“I think, if anything, if you look at people like we’ve talked about that are successful in life, it’s people that have the ability to overcome adversity,” McVay said. “And if you can’t handle getting gut punched and responding, this business probably isn’t for you. And that’s the only way I know how to respond as a coach.”

The Patriots were the first team in 25 years to return to the Super Bowl the year after losing it and the first team to win the Super Bowl in that position since the Dolphins in 1973. After a long dry stretch for runner-ups, the Rams will be trying to turn that kind of rebound into a new trend.