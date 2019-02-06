Andy Dalton a “great fit” for what Zac Taylor wants to do

Getty Images

The Bengals have their first new head coach since the 2003 season and owner Mike Brown’s statement about Zac Taylor noted Taylor “embraces new ideas and new ways to do things.”

Taylor will be calling the plays on offense and one way to forge a new path would be to bring in a new quarterback to execute them. That does not appear to be one of the first bullet points on the offseason to-do list in Cincinnati, however.

Personnel chief Duke Tobin said last month that the team is “very comfortable” with Andy Dalton and Taylor sounded comfortable with Dalton as well during Tuesday’s press conference. Taylor said Dalton can do everything the Rams asked Jared Goff to do when Taylor was their quarterbacks coach and fits with what he plans to do with the Bengals.

“I know he’s smart, I’ve followed his whole career since his time back at TCU,” Taylor said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “He’s a great fit for what we are going to do. He and Jared are very similar personality-wise, they are very smart, players flock to them. I know all about his background. I probably never pictured I was going to coach him, but I’m very fortunate he’s the quarterback here and I’m excited to work with him.”

Tobin left room for the Bengals to add a quarterback in the draft this year and Dalton only has two years left on his contract, so the team may start looking to the future while keeping the status quo in place for the present. Should they reverse course, none of Dalton’s $16 million salary for 2019 or $17.5 million salary in 2020 will leave dead money on the cap.