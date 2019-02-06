Baker Mayfield enjoyed doing commercial with Tom Brady, looks forward to playing him next year

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was one of many current and former NFL stars to appear in the league’s 100th season commercial aired during the Super Bowl last Sunday. Mayfield’s role in the production came alongside New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who handed off his five Super Bowl rings (now six) to Mayfield.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, Mayfield enjoyed the chance to sit alongside Brady and the opportunity provided to appear in the commercial promoting the league’s centennial season.

“Obviously, being a part of something like that is very special,” said Mayfield. “Some of the names in that, if you told me last year that I would be a part of a commercial like that, I would’ve told you you’re absolutely lying. So to be able to be a part of a commercial with legends like that and actually be next to Tom Brady, no matter what you think about it, that’s the greatest of all time. So to be able to actually hold those rings — and they are heavy, those were the real rings, they are heavy — it’s something fun.

“Getting to talk to him a little bit and just get to know him and just be around like that, his presence is something that you feel as soon as he walks into a room. That’s the kind of stuff you admire and I want to have when I finish playing.”

Mayfield will get a chance to see Brady again next fall as the Browns and Patriots are set to play in New England some time during the 2019 season. Mayfield is looking forward to playing against the quarterback he believes is the best to ever do it.

“Yeah, we have them on the schedule,” Mayfield said. “That will be awesome, to play against somebody that’s been playing for so long at such a consistent level. That’s one of those challenges that you try and rise up to each week, and that will be fun.”