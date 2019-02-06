Baker Mayfield motivated by finishing second in rookie voting

AP

Baker Mayfield not only didn’t win offensive rookie of the year honors, but now he has to buy Saquon Barkley a chain. The Browns quarterback, though, gets to design the jewelry.

“It’ll say ‘Quads’ on it,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, referring to Barkley’s famous massive thighs. “Not ‘Sa-quads’ but just ‘Quads.’ The two extra letters in there cost a little bit extra money, so we’ll stick with just ‘Quads.'”

Mayfield joked about finishing second to Barkley, 26.5 votes to 21.5, but Mayfield took it as a snub.

“Yeah, I’ll use it as motivation,” Mayfield said. “But the more important thing is winning football games. Yeah, it’s more frustrating than anything because Saquon, that’s my guy, and he’ll hold it over my head forever. But you know what, I’ll use that as motivation, and I’ll be better in the long run.”

Mayfield doesn’t need a trophy to prove he had a special rookie season: He went 6-7, turning around the Browns by passing for 3,725 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also won the Professional Athlete of the Year at the 19th Greater Cleveland Sport Awards on Wednesday night. Cleveland doesn’t have LeBron anymore, but it does have Baker.