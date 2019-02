Getty Images

The Bears waived defensive end Andrew Trumbetti on Wednesday.

Trumbetti, 22, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in May. The Bears waived him with an injury designation Aug. 21.

Trumbetti cleared waivers and reverted to the team’s injured reserve list.

He made 90 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception in his 43 games over four seasons at Notre Dame.