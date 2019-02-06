Bills getting fan input as they ponder stadium situation

Getty Images

The Bills haven’t committed to a new direction on their stadium problem, but they’re getting input from fans as part of the process.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, Pegula Sports and Entertainment will be holding focus groups for fans who previously completed surveys, to see what they’re looking for in a new building or a refurbished New Era Field.

The consulting firm which sent the email to fans had been retained by the Pegulas in November, and has been surveying fans for their opinions.

The Bills lease expires in 2023, and while their stadium has a certain charm, it’s also old and lacks modern amenities. But they can consider themselves wealthy in loyal fans and their folding tables, so they’ve got that going for them.