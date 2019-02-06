Brian Flores promises to be “demanding”

AP

New Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters on Monday that he’ll be himself. On Tuesday, Flores shed some light on what being himself will entail.

“They should expect someone who is demanding,” Flores said on PFT Live. “Someone who’s just going to be honest and try to tell the truth on a day-to-day basis. I like to get out in front of things and be transparent. But definitely demanding. Definitely someone who is going to try to get the best out of everyone.

“You know, I try to get the best out of everyone I come across. I have this written on my wall here. ‘What can I do to help you succeed?’ That’s kind of my goal here is to help everyone in the building succeed. That’s players, that’s coaches, equipment [personnel], that’s media, pubic relations. If I can, I want to impact lives. That’s why I went into coaching. That’s what you’re going to get.”

That’s a good thing to get, even if it will entail some resistance from folks who may not like a demanding style. Those folks likely won’t last long under Flores, either choosing to leave or eventually being asked to.

Regardless, it’s a style that Flores has shaped over the course of his 37 years, 15 of which came in a wide variety of roles with the Patriots. Given his experiences there, he could be one of the members of the Belichick tree best suited to thrive on his own — especially since few truly do.