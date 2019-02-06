Bucs expected to seek reunion with Matt Bryant

Getty Images

Since the Buccaneers cut Matt Bryant in 2009, they have tried Mike Nugent, Shane Andrus, Connor Barth, Rian Lindell, Pat Murray, Kyle Brindza, Roberto Aguayo, Nick Folk, Chandler Catanzaro and Cairo Santos. The team’s collection of kickers have combined to make only 77.3 percent of their field goal attempts. They also have missed 11 extra points the past four seasons.

So, with the Bucs having hired former Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong, it comes as no surprise that Tampa Bay is expected to have interest in signing Bryant, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bryant, 43, made 20 of 21 field goals last season. He beat the Bucs with late field goals of 57 and 37 yards in the Falcons’ sweep of Tampa Bay.

The Falcons announced Wednesday they are moving on from Bryant after 10 years.