Bucs expected to seek reunion with Matt Bryant

Posted by Charean Williams on February 6, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
Since the Buccaneers cut Matt Bryant in 2009, they have tried Mike Nugent, Shane Andrus, Connor Barth, Rian Lindell, Pat Murray, Kyle Brindza, Roberto Aguayo, Nick Folk, Chandler Catanzaro and Cairo Santos. The team’s collection of kickers have combined to make only 77.3 percent of their field goal attempts. They also have missed 11 extra points the past four seasons.

So, with the Bucs having hired former Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong, it comes as no surprise that Tampa Bay is expected to have interest in signing Bryant, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bryant, 43, made 20 of 21 field goals last season. He beat the Bucs with late field goals of 57 and 37 yards in the Falcons’ sweep of Tampa Bay.

The Falcons announced Wednesday they are moving on from Bryant after 10 years.

3 responses to “Bucs expected to seek reunion with Matt Bryant

  1. No idea why the Falcons cut him in the first place…. but if there’s any team that needs a kicker it’s the Bucs. They’re kickers have consistently lost games for them single-handedly since Matt Bryant was cut

  2. It’s odd that teams will develop every other position except the kicker or punter. Probably the only spot that they expect mastery right out of college. Obviously kickers are not a dime a dozen because teams keep burning through them. Squads with good special teams coaches don’t seem to have such issues and I doubt it’s because they lucked in to the one guy out of 200 who could kick, those coaches actually do their job and work with the kickers.

  3. Mark Dominic made a huge mistake letting him go in the first place. He deserves a booger on the forehead for that move. If he is 43, I’m not sure how well that would work out though. At least if he comes back , he can remove the curse.

