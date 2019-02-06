Cardinals announce 2019 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Cardinals have announced the full makeup of Kliff Kingsbury’s first staff as an NFL head coach.

Many of the staff members had been announced by the team over the last few weeks and several others had been previously reported without a formal announcement until Wednesday. The Cardinals confirmed that they have hired running backs coach James Saxon, defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson, cornerbacks coach Greg Williams and defensive line coach Chris Achuff.

The Cardinals also announced that they’ve hired Charlie Bullen (assistant linebackers), Peter Badovinac (assistant wide receivers), Rob Grosso (defensive quality control) and Spencer Whipple (offensive quality control). Randall McCray (assistant special teams), Cam Turner (offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks), Buddy Morris (strength and conditioning) and Vernon Stephens (assistant strength and conditioning) will return after serving on Steve Wilks’ staff last season.

Steve Heiden (tight ends) and Jeff Rodgers (special teams coordinator) are also back from Wilks’ staff while Vance Joseph (defensive coordinator), Tom Clements (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks), Bill Davis (linebackers), Sean Kugler (offensive line), Brian Natkin (assistant offensive line), David Raih (wide receivers) have been hired since Kingsbury joined the team.