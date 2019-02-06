Case Keenum: When’s the draft?

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum didn’t have the season he wanted or the team expected. He went 6-10 with 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

But he wants and expects more this season, regardless what the team does in the draft.

“We all have to be better,” Keenum said Wednesday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “That’s hands down what it comes down to. I was mad just like every other Broncos fan watching all these playoff games, and [we’re] sitting at home. I feel the same way. We all have to be better.”

General Manager John Elway recently called Keenum “probably a short-term fix” at quarterback for the Broncos. That comes as no surprise to anyone, including Keenum.

“I try not to read. It’s hard not to,” Keenum said. “I follow a little bit of it. I take it for what it’s worth. It’s not something that’s affecting me in my preparation, and if I’m ready to go as a football player and what my job is. It’s not affecting my job. For me, I take more of what coaches say and the meetings that we’ve had. I had a great meeting with John at the end of the year.”

The Broncos could use a high draft choice on a quarterback, but Keenum isn’t worried about what they do at his position this offseason. They have the 10th overall choice.

“When’s the draft?” Keenum said. “Sorry, I haven’t looked at any draft boards yet.”