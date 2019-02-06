Derrius Guice posts sprinting video

AP

The last we heard about the condition of Washington running back Derrius Guice had an infection in his knee after surgery to repair a torn ACL and needed three additional operations to deal with the issue.

Wednesday brought a more positive update about how things are going for the 2018 second-round pick.

Guice posted a video of himself sprinting at full speed that was captioned with “we working with fire.” Guice tore his ACL in early August during the first quarter of the team’s first exhibition game of the year.

The injury led Washington to sign Adrian Peterson to their roster. The veteran went on to run 251 times for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns as the team’s lead back.

Peterson has expressed interest in continuing to play and the team has reportedly had preliminary talks with him about a return for the 2019 season. Guice would presumably slot in behind him, at least to start, if both players are on the roster and Chris Thompson is also under contract in the backfield.