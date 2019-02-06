Dolphins add Tiquan Underwood to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Dolphins are taking on plenty of ex-Patriots, including one who was expatriated the night before the Super Bowl.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins are hiring Tiquan Underwood as an assistant under offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea.

Underwood played for four NFL teams, but is best known for two things — his distinctive high-top fade haircut (which we’re hoping he still has because it was magical), and for being cut by the Patriots the night before Super Bowl XLVI.

He also had stints with the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Panthers. He had 63 catches for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns in five seasons.