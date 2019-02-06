Eagles promoting Carson Walch to wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Eagles are staying in the organization to fill their vacancy at wide receivers coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will promote Carson Walch from the assistant wide receivers coach position for the 2019 season. He’ll be the third wide receivers coach in as many years as Gunter Brewer left for the college ranks after being hired in the wake of Mike Groh’s promotion to offensive coordinator last year.

Walch is heading into his third season in Philadelphia. He was the offensive coordinator and receivers coach for the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos before joining the Eagles.

The Eagles have three receivers headed for free agency this offseason in Golden Tate, Mike Wallace and Jordan Matthews. Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson remain under contract in Philly.