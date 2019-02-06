Everson Griffen could be a cap casualty in Minnesota

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen still has four more years on his contract, but he may be gone from Minnesota soon.

Griffen has an $11.7 million cap hit this season, and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune pegs Griffen as a possible cap casualty for the Vikings, who are among the NFL’s most cap-strapped teams.

It’s easy to see why the Vikings wouldn’t want to pay the 31-year-old Griffen that much, considering that they have a good young defensive end in Danielle Hunter, and another young defensive end who has shown promise in Stephen Weatherly.

Griffen’s salary becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster on March 15, so there will be some certainty about Griffen’s status reasonably soon. It won’t be surprising if Griffen ends up hitting free agency — and struggling to find a team willing to pay him more than $11 million this year.

16 responses to “Everson Griffen could be a cap casualty in Minnesota

  6. The key would be what another team is willing to pay. It would be an option to renegotiate his contract but pass rushers almost always command big money. Sadly I suspect other teams will pay him more than the Vikes would like to renegotiate to. It’s hard to say what the value is of the leadership and energy he brings to the team, but the way the defense came out totally flat several times last year, maybe there’s a message there too.

  7. Plus, they’re going to need money to pay Adam Thielen. He’s a top 5 receiver being paid the 43rd best average annual salary; he gets paid just a bit more than Cameron Meredith and he produces better than his teammate Diggs, who gets paid nearly triple the money that Thielen makes. He’ll be 31 when he’s eligible for his next contract so his best option is to hold out until the Vikings pay him something in line with his production.

    Home grown or not, he’ll want to get paid what he’s worth, and his value will never be higher than it is now.

  8. jam11163 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 4:28 pm
    You can thank your greedy qb for eating up all the cap space. Good luck Minnesota

    People used to say the same thing about Aaron Rogers being the cause of the Packers losing quality players. Anytime one player takes up so much of your cap space, you are going to hear this.

  9. Crazy Vikings are in cap hell. Sooo happy jets avoided Kirk cousins at the time I wanted him but boy am I and every jets fan prolly so ecstatic that he is not our quarterback. But I’ll take griffin from you and some more defenders besides Barr that you will loose cuz ur overpaying Captain Kirk. Big mistake should have just rolled with Keemun again. Vikings completely ruined the team now. They will be lucky too reach playoffs again now

  10. The NFL is a business first. Griffen just doesn’t produce at a level that warrants a big contract. He might start playing like a Pro Bowl DE again. Problem is the Vikes need OL a lot more than they need DL depth. The other elephant in the room is that Everson battles mental health issues and unfortunately that is a factor.

  11. He hasn’t been the same player since he hurt his foot in London midway through last year. Part of that is probably due to the mental breakdown he suffered early this season. With that issue hanging over him and the diminished productivity, I wonder how much more another team would be willing to pay him and how much he might be willing to give up to stay in a familiar situation with teammates who love and support him. Maybe they can work something out that works for both sides.

  13. But wait, according to every Vikings fan they have plenty of cap space and everyone is paid through 2021. Cousins contract means nothing! Superbowl in on the horizon!

  14. Remmers will be the casualty, Griffen will take a pay cut. He’s got too much stuff going on outside of football to move to a new org, new city, new health care provider and start all over with fewer guarantees than he has in Minny.

