Former Packers question the coachability of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to like this.

The Packers quarterback, who has a reputation for being so sensitive that he’s sensitive about being regarded as sensitive, has drawn on-the-record criticism from multiple former teammates, in the aftermath of the team’s decision to replace coach Mike McCarthy with Matt LaFleur.

Rob Reischel of Forbes.com has collected the quotes, starting with comments made last week by former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley.

“He’s coachable to a point,” Finley said regarding Rodgers. “Once you try to overcoach him, that’s when he’s going to do his own thing. With McCarthy, McCarthy used to call a play and Aaron would look at him and [then] it’s a whole different play. . . . And we just ran the play that No. 12 called. Sorry. And I think it’s going to be a lot worse with a young guy and with where Aaron’s at in his career. He’s an icon of the NFL.”

Indeed he is. And the Packers have validated that status by making Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL.

“[Y]ou just gave this guy $200 million,” Finley said. “It’s going to be very hard to coach a guy same age, his pay scale is up here and it’s going to be hard to tell Aaron what to do.”

This isn’t the first time Finley has called out Rodgers. In 2016, Finley was quoted at length in an article from Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report regarding the question of whether Rodgers is a leader.

Former Packers pass rusher Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila noticed a shift in Rodgers once Rodgers became regarded as a short-list franchise quarterback.

“When Aaron became ‘The Man,’ he was ‘The Man’, especially in his own eyes,” Gbaja-Biamila recently said, via Reischel. “Let’s just put it that way. Things just changed. I don’t know what to say. I don’t want to lie to you. It’s hard for me to say this without causing drama. . . . But I will say that between Brett [Favre] and Aaron — and I’m just being honest here so do what you want with this — with everything that Brett accomplished, you would think he’d be a little more arrogant, but he was actually more humble. And I felt that Aaron was a little bit more on the arrogant side.

“I would say from the time [Rodgers] arrived to the time he became a starter, I felt that he changed, and it wasn’t for the better.”

For better or worse, LaFleur is the coach. But Rodgers is “The Man.” And Rodgers will continue to be “The Man” until the Packers decide as an organization that Rodgers is no longer the guy.

  1. I’m not a Patriots fan by any means but I would take Tom Brady any day and twice on Sunday over Aaron Rodgers.

    Brady takes very low pay for the wins he helps the Patriots achieve. Rodgers insists on being the highest paid QB in the NFL.

    Brady is rarely injured. Rodgers is injured in someway, nearly every single season.

    Yet, the stats mavens insist Rodgers is better than Brady! What? One ring is somehow greater than Six rings?

    They play the games to win them…not to pad your fantasy football stats!

  2. Rodgers deserves his status as The Man. Let the coach help that team’s pathetic defense and let Rodgers run things on O. It worked for Peyton Manning, and it worked for ALL quarterbacks back in the day. The “if only he had listened to McCarthy more” rhetoric is see-through revisionism. McCarthy was in over his head as a head coach; he plateaued and never got any better than that.

  4. TheDPR
    12 ran the offense and it wasnt that good last year.
    Odd how a guy making $200 mill has so many apologists and seems to need every
    one of em

  6. It’s hard to learn anything when you think you already know it all. His skill set is amazing, but his attitude is awful. He’ll never be the best as long as he continues to believe he already IS the best. I don’t know how you fix that level of smug arrogance.

  7. McCarthy and Rodgers were on the outs. They had to get rid of the coach. If the new offensive play caller calls better plays then Rodgers might behave. The problem is that McCarthy did not update his playbook. I am not a Rodgers fan, but when Romo can sit on TV and call the play before they even get out of the huddle, you know the offense is predictable.

  8. This will all play out with a new coaching staff in green bay. Who knows – he may have been difficult to coach. That could have been true. But when the QB has a better offensive read of the game of football than the coach – you are going to have some push back. So as long as a coach utilizes the offense to is potential, i dont see any issue with Rodgers being uncoachable.

  9. Is this supposed to be news?
    Anyone who has watched the NFL over the past several years, knows that Rodgers is a sensitive egomaniac that can’t lead a team. Personally, I’m glad Green Bay was dumb enough to throw all that money at him. I hope he’s happy with it, because that’s all he’s going to get and he can store it in his empty trophy case.

  10. TheDPR says:
    February 6, 2019 at 10:49 am
    Rodgers deserves his status as The Man. Let the coach help that team’s pathetic defense and let Rodgers run things on O. It worked for Peyton Manning…
    ————————————————————-

    It worked for Peyton Manning until the playoffs where he was one and done nine times. However he did have four, sub-par Super Bowl appearances where his highest QB rating was 88.5 in a loss to New Orleans, and he was on the losing end of one of the worst Super Bowls ever against the Seahawks.

    It pays to be a coachable QB.

  11. Finley and KGB are great Packers but let’s face it, they both enjoy being in the spotlight, perhaps for different reasons. Also, neither has been around the Packers for many years. Their potential for having useful information is suspect.

  18. Lol funny how so many former packers make the same type of comments about Rodgers. At what point will Packer fans start thinking that Maybe Rodgers is more of a headache than it seems…

  21. What does Karbeer Gbaja-Biamila even know- he was out before Aaron became a starter. Once a player that was close to Rodgers or someone who was relevant for longer than 2 years makes a claim about him that’s when I’ll listen.

  22. I’ve always been a Brett guy. Even when PackerNation turned against him, I defended him. Watching Rodgers is a joy, when he’s right. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been right for a couple years and even when he is wonderful he’s still insufferable. He’s been insufferable since he was annointed starter over Favre even though he hadn’t earned it. I find it humorous when some Rodgers fans talk GOAT vs Brady. Rodgers isn’t even the Packers GOAT QB, he’s third at best behind Starr and Favre, or Favre and Starr, whichever way you wanna put it.

  24. Respected analyst Greg Cosell said Rodgers off-scheduled plays were not apparent earlier in his career but the last several years have gotten worse. My own personal theory is that ever since the Packers lost that 2014 season conference championship game to the Seahawks, Rodgers lost confidence in Mike McCarthy and stopped listening to him. Unfortunately that also lost the structure in his playing style. Getting injured doesn’t help either. I think that game really soiled their relationship and the Packers are suffering from the consequences.

  27. “McCarthy used to call a play and Aaron would look at him and [then] it’s a whole different play. . . .”

    Just as Brady and Belichick share credit for their long run of success in New England, McCarthy and Rodgers share blame for the situation described above,

  28. Brady takes very low pay because his wife makes more than he does. Don’t make it sound like he’s making a buzzumble more; he’s not. Main point being, Pats have an outstanding team aspect in offense, defense and special teams .. period. McCarthy’s system worked when it was new version 10 years ago but time has passed him by without any changes. Hate Rodgers all you want but it hasn’t been a picnic for any Packer the past few years. He can be blamed for some aspects but to blame him for all the problems is questionable at best.

  29. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:

    Literally no one likes the guy.

    —————————–
    I like the guy. He has made watching football in Green bay a blast for the majority of his time here and you would be lying if you said, that almost every other fan base would prefer to have him over their current QB.

