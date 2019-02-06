Giants decline Jonathan Stewart’s option

Getty Images

The Giants had to make a decision about whether or not to pick up their 2019 option on veteran running back Jonathan Stewart‘s option by Wednesday and the expectation was that they would decide to move on without him.

Stewart had not heard anything from the team about their plans last week, but, according to multiple reports, the Giants have now declined the option. Stewart stood to make $2.35 million in 2019 if the Giants picked up the option.

Stewart made little impression in his lone season with the Giants. He was signed before the team drafted Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick and there wasn’t much for him to do once the highly touted rookie proved to be as good as advertised.

Stewart ran six times for 17 yards in three games before landing on injured reserve with a foot injury, but told NJ.com that he believes he can still play.

“I think I still have gas,” Stewart said. “It was disappointing. I’m not going to lie about that. But it was a season where God put me in a position to offer my experience and my assistance in different ways.”

The Giants have Wayne Gallman and Paul Perkins, who missed last season with a pectoral injury, on the roster behind Barkley.