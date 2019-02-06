Incident report alleges Antonio Brown pushed woman, knocked her down

Getty Images

Word broke on Tuesday that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a domestic dispute in Hollywood, Florida last month, but was not arrested after police looked into the matter.

Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane obtained the incident report put together by the police department on Wednesday.

Per the report, the mother of Brown’s daughter accused Brown of pushing her with two hands and knocking her to the ground after an argument about money for their daughter’s hair appointment. Brown allegedly told her to leave and pushed her out of the doorway when she refused to leave without the money.

The report states the woman reported an injured wrist that was photographed by a crime scene technician. She did not file a victim affidavit and was given a domestic violence brochure as well as information about how to file a restraining order.

Brown’s attorney called the allegations “baseless and false” on Tuesday. The Steelers released a statement saying they were aware of the matter and looking into it.