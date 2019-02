Getty Images

Kevin Mawae didn’t waste any time in naming his presenter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. He knew exactly who he wanted all along.

Mawae said his wife, Tracy, will handle the honors.

“She’s been with me since I was a redshirt freshman in college,” Mawae said on Nashville’s Midday 180, via Paul Kuharsky. “She goes in with me.”

Mawae joined seven others in the Class of 2019 on Saturday. He spent eight years with the Jets, four with Seattle and four with the Titans.