Matt Bryant says Falcons are cutting him

Getty Images

Kicker Matt Bryant said on Tuesday night that he intends to play in 2019, but he will apparently need to find a new team if he’s going to see that through.

Bryant revealed his plans to keep playing on social media and he was back there on Wednesday to announce that the Falcons do not intend to bring him back.

“I was informed last night that the team was moving on from my services and that I would be released,” Bryant wrote. “I want to say thank you to all the fans that have stood with me and my family during our time here. … This chapter is now closed. I look forward to bringing the success and consistency that I’ve produced to my next team.”

Bryant signed an extension through 2020 with the Falcons last year. They will gain just over $2.8 million in cap space as a result of cutting him, although they will be left with over $1.3 million in dead cap space.

Bryant was 20-of-21 field goals and 33-of-35 extra points in 13 games last season. Giorgio Tavecchio kicked for Atlanta in the games Bryant missed and remains on the roster.