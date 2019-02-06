Matt Slauson announces his retirement

Getty Images

Colts guard Matt Slauson announced his retirement on social media Wednesday.

“It has been 10 amazing years,” Slauson wrote on Instagram. “Four organizations, and countless friendships. What an amazing dream this has all been. Thanks to all my teammates who have gone into battle with me, the group of coaches that have made me better on and off the field, the fans that were there no matter what, and especially my wife and kids who supported me through it all. It has been a very difficult decision but we are excited for what the next chapter holds. #nyjets #beardown #boltup #colts”

Slauson, 32, appeared in five games, all starts, at right guard for the Colts in 2018.

He played nine seasons, three with the Jets, three with the Bears, two with the Chargers and one with the Colts. Slauson appeared in 113 games, all starts.