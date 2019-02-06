NFL has a long way to go to saturate the American market

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2019, 10:07 AM EST
The NFL isn’t nearly as big a deal as it thinks it is.

Although pro football remains the strongest property when it comes to gathering and holding a live TV/streaming audience, the NFL has a long way to go to truly saturate the American marketplace. That point becomes emphasized every year, when the final numbers emerge regarding Super Bowl viewership.

While it’s great that 100.7 million watched the game, the country has 325.7 million residents. So what were those people doing for four hours on a Sunday night in early February?

Obviously, they weren’t watching the Super Bowl. Which means that two out of every three Americans didn’t watch the game.

How can that be? Maybe I’m too far inside the football bubble, but everyone I know had a specific plan for viewing the Super Bowl, and everyone I know has that plan every year. Everyone. Family, friends, business colleagues, casual acquaintances, people I don’t like but act like I do, people who don’t like me but act like they do, everyone.

For me, the “best days of the year” hierarchy goes like this: Christmas, Thanksgiving, Super Bowl. How can two thirds of the country not even watch the game?

In fairness to the NFL, 149 million watched all or part of the game, so roughly half of the country tuned in. Still, more than half of the country didn’t.

At a time when the NFL is spending plenty of money to export the sport to other countries, maybe more of an effort should be made to sell football to Americans.

  3. Frankly there are too many boring games in the league these days. Way too many field goals and unimaginative play calling. Plus though I prefer the NFL still to college football, the gameday atmosphere is so much better at a college game. The NFL needs to get away from the tired piped in music and have more live music, team cheers, and lower some of the ticket prices. Also watch some of the rule changes most fans don’t like them. The league has gotten too corporate.

  6. Great article. Here is what is wrong with the NFL:
    1. The Europe/Mexico games suck. They cost fan bases home games. That makes fans mad. Hometown fans pay the bills.
    2. Pre game and post game shows seem to be more about the hosts than the games. NFL Network, FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and ABC are all guilty. (Especially ESPN).
    3. There is no “go to” highlight show anymore. NFL Primetime with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson was must see TV on Sunday evenings. Excellent highlights, and it was about the games.
    4. What ever happened to NFL Films? Steve Sabol and the way he portrayed the game to the public is sorely missed
    5. Nobody wants their football served with politics.
    6. Somebody needs to beat The Patriots. Dynasties are great for the home fanbase. They are horrible for everyone else. Why? ENVY. JEALOUSY. It was the same with The Steelers of the 70’s, The 49’ers of the 80’s and The Cowboys of the 90’s. Boring.

