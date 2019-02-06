NFL will investigate Antonio Brown domestic incident

Getty Images

Antonio Brown wasn’t arrested after a recent domestic dispute, but he could indeed face discipline from the league.

“We will look into the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.

By saying “look into,” the league means it will investigate. Which means that an investigation could result in a suspension of Brown.

As previously noted, this could complicate the effort to trade Brown, since his new team won’t know whether Brown will at some point be not available. It’s also not known how long will take for the investigation to resolve itself, given that the league often takes much more time than it should when getting to the bottom of a situation.

Brown’s lawyer has called the allegations “baseless and false,” but the NFL will have the final say under a standard of proof far lower than the criminal justice burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.