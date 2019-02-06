Oakland lease offer still on the table for the Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders currently have a deal to play in 2019 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, but they could still have a deal to play in Oakland, if they want it.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the board that oversees the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum continues to have a one-year, $7.5 million rent agreement on the table to host the Raiders for at least one more season.

The Raiders walked away from the offer after Oakland sued the Raiders and the rest of the league over the team’s looming relocation to Las Vegas. And the Raiders recently reached a deal to share space with the San Francisco Giants.

“We have always wanted them to come back and play the last season here,” Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben said Tuesday, per Gehlken. “Keep in mind the Coliseum Authority that I work for and represent is not in this lawsuit. The lawsuit has been filed by the city of Oakland. The role that I have taken is I’ve got a lot of jobs to save for a season or two. . . . We would love to see them play here for the fans and the sponsors and the media exposure and all the various constituents that are impacted by this.”

Although the Raiders want to play in San Francisco, Gehlken notes that the league has not approved the arrangement. Likewise, the San Francisco 49ers (which play in Santa Clara) have not waived their territorial rights to the city for which the franchise is named.

There was a clear sense last week in Atlanta that the Raiders eventually will spend 2019 in Oakland. And that outcome could unfold like this: The league tells the 49ers to choose between letting the Raiders play in San Francisco or inviting the Raiders to share space at Levi’s Stadium. Then, if the 49ers choose Levi’s Stadium, the league tells the Raiders to choose between Levi’s Stadium and Oakland.

However it plays out, the Raiders are expected to remain in the Bay Area for 2019. Despite the pending litigation, it won’t be a surprise if they stay in Oakland.