Panthers runner-up ring from 2015 on sale on eBay

Getty Images

Some current or former Panthers player is either tired of being reminded of their Super Bowl 50 flop, or needs the money.

According to WCNC, an NFC Championship ring which was given to players has been put up for sale on eBay, seeking $27,500.

The size 16 ring is pictured in the ad, but the player’s name on the side has been obscured.

The ring includes 77 diamonds, and includes inscriptions honoring their 15-1 record that season, including their 10-0 home mark. Players received the rings in a June 2016 ceremony.