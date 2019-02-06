Patriots drew record 1.5 million fans to parade

Getty Images

The Patriots have set another record.

According to the Boston Herald, local police officials estimated the crowd at yesterday’s latest victory parade at 1.5 million.

Sgt. Detective John Boyle said it was the “largest crowd Boston has seen at a parade.”

You have to realize, the long suffering fans of the greater New England region haven’t had a a title to celebrate in nearly four months, since the Red Sox won the World Series (also over a Los Angeles team, the Dodgers).

Between that at temperatures in the mid-60s, it was a perfect chance for people to lay out of work or skip school to join the festivities.

“Never gets old,” fan Sara Luppi said. “We’re witnessing mastery. Championship, parade, repeat.”

Boyle said there were 12 arrests. Four juveniles and an adult were involved in a fight, and two adults and a juvenile were arrested on alcohol-related charges. Which, frankly, seems low.