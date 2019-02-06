Patriots drew record 1.5 million fans to parade

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2019, 7:46 AM EST
The Patriots have set another record.

According to the Boston Herald, local police officials estimated the crowd at yesterday’s latest victory parade at 1.5 million.

Sgt. Detective John Boyle said it was the “largest crowd Boston has seen at a parade.”

You have to realize, the long suffering fans of the greater New England region haven’t had a a title to celebrate in nearly four months, since the Red Sox won the World Series (also over a Los Angeles team, the Dodgers).

Between that at temperatures in the mid-60s, it was a perfect chance for people to lay out of work or skip school to join the festivities.

“Never gets old,” fan Sara Luppi said. “We’re witnessing mastery. Championship, parade, repeat.”

Boyle said there were 12 arrests. Four juveniles and an adult were involved in a fight, and two adults and a juvenile were arrested on alcohol-related charges. Which, frankly, seems low.

19 responses to “Patriots drew record 1.5 million fans to parade

  2. The parade was awesome. The MBTA was a disaster though. Took over two hours to get back to my car, great day for a train to derail. I mean, what can you really ask for, 1.5M is almost three times the population of the whole city, haha. Infrastructure is just wicked old. The streets have been a nightmare since we upgraded from the horse & buggy system. The subway is crazy old too, although they’ve upgraded that some in the last couple decades with additional commuter lines. Remember when we wanted to host the Olympics? Just lmao.

  4. would have been two million but the mass transit system (MBTA) didn’t have enough trains to move people into the city. Many were left standing on platforms as trains, full to capacity, rolled on by not stopping. We’re witnessing history and we know it. That is why there were 35,000 people at the send off rally and 1.5 million at the parade.

  8. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 8:17 am
    It NEVER gets old!!
    Believe me, for most NFL fans, it’s gotten old…..along time ago. Congrats anyway.

    Goodell “works” really hard for fans like you, so you should feel really good about him “working hard” to find ways to frame the Pats or change rules targeting NE. So, at least you have that going for you.

    “Believe me, for most NFL fans, it’s gotten old…..along time ago.”

  10. “You have to realize, the long suffering fans of the greater New England region haven’t had a a title to celebrate in nearly four months, since the Red Sox won the World Series (also over a Los Angeles team, the Dodgers).”

    It hasn’t always been this way. These are the good old days.

  11. It’s been tough. I have to buy another championship hat and the championship hoodie as well as the super bowl DVD and the three games to glory DVD. Not to mention the commemorative issue of Sports Illustrated. And this is just a few months after I bought all my Red Sox gear.

    It gets expensive. I may have to start a Go Fund Me page. 😊

  12. Patriots players, coaches and ownership set the tone of love and appreciation. Fans responded in kind.

  13. But the Globe said that Patriot fans have lost interest in the team?!?!?! Please… More like the papers owner is upset that his baseball team gets almost no bump after winning the World Series, so he ordered the paper to throw shade at the Patriots.

    The parade was awesome. The weather was fantastic, much better than two years ago with the rain and snow mix. My son and I had another great day supporting our favorite team.

  14. “There were many, too, who hated him. Hated him for being young, for being excellent, for having made their victories look paltry and weak.” — Ender’s Game

  16. If that send-off rally was held in Boston instead of out in Foxboro, there would have been a million people there for it.

    All 12 of the people arrested will get their charges dismissed. No harm, no foul.

